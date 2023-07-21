IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in THESE states; issues 'red' alert for many parts of Maharashtra

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted light to moderate rainfall over northwest India during the coming weeks. In its latest bulletin, it said the "monsoon trough is active, runs south of its normal position and passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Guna, Damoh, Raipur, centre of low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining and thence east-southeast wards to East central Bay of Bengal at mean sea level."

The weather agency said isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad till July 23, over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan till July 26, over Punjab and Haryana on July 22, West Rajasthan from July 23 to July 25, and over Uttar Pradesh from July 24 to July 26. Furthermore, isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Uttarakhand today and tomorrow and over East Rajasthan today.

As for Central India, the IMD said, light or moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over the region during the coming week.

Moreover, the IMD on July 20 also said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Mumbai during next two days. It issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Palgarh while an 'orange' alert has been issued for Mumbai and Ratnagiri.

Authorities have declared holiday for schools on Friday and Saturday in Palghar and Thane in view of a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department for very heavy rains, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, the IMD also said that isolated very heavy rainfall is very likely over Telangana on July 21 and July 24 and added that light or moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha till July 24.

It may be noted that in view of incessant rains, the Telangana government on Thursday declared a two-day holiday for all government offices and educational institutions in Hyderabad on July 21 and 22.

