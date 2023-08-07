Petrol and diesel prices on August 7: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on August 7: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, August 7, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per liter, while diesel is being sold for Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, while diesel is being sold for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol stands at Rs 106.31 per litre, diesel is priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel is available for Rs 94.24 per liter.

Petrol and diesel prices got cheaper in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, while the prices were hiked in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Petrol prices have dropped by 76 paise and diesel by 71 paise in Bihar. Petrol and diesel have become cheaper by 19 paise in Uttar Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, the price of petrol was hiked by 51 paise and that of diesel by 47 paise. Petrol went up by 20 paise and diesel by 16 paise in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, a rise in the prices of petrol and diesel is also being seen in Haryana, Himachal and Maharashtra.

Here’s the current price chart:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 97.04

Diesel: Rs 89.91

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.65

Diesel: Rs 89.82

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Global fuel prices

On Monday, crude oil futures traded marginally lower despite a tightening supply scenario in the world market with Saudi Arabia and Russia deciding to reduce production output in September also.

On August 7, October Brent oil futures were at $86.14, down by 0.12 per cent, at 9.53 am and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $82.73, down by 0.11 per cent.

August crude oil futures were trading at Rs 6,845 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during initial trading against the previous close of Rs 6,859, down by 0.20 per cent; and September futures were trading at Rs 6,801 as against the previous close of Rs 6,814, down by 0.19 per cent.

Oil prices rose more than one percentage on Friday to record a sixth consecutive week of gains, after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia extended supply cuts through September, adding to undersupply concerns.

"Global crude oil prices jumped after escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions. The dollar index also slipped from four-week highs and supported crude oil prices. We expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session. Crude oil has support at $82.10–81.40 and resistance is at $83.10–83.80 in today’s session. In INR Crude oil has support at Rs 6,770-6,680, while resistance is at Rs 6,940–7,030," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd

