Petrol and diesel prices on January 12: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on January 12: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Friday, January 12, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. There were minor changes in some states. The Centre has kept the fuel prices stable since May of last year. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made changes to the excise duty on May 21, 2022, lowering it by Rs 8 per litre for petrol and Rs 6 per litre for diesel.

Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise their petrol price and diesel prices daily in line with international benchmark prices. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained for Rs 94.24 per litre.

The government oil companies have revised the fuel prices in some states. In Maharashtra, petrol has dropped by 56 paise per liter and diesel by 53 paise. In Himachal Pradesh, petrol is 49 paise cheaper and diesel is 43 paise less. Bihar has seen petrol prices fall by 33 paise and diesel by 31 paise. Petrol prices have also decreased in Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Goa. However, some states have experienced price increases. Haryana has raised petrol and diesel prices by 31 paise per liter. Madhya Pradesh has increased petrol by 19 paise and diesel by 16 paise. West Bengal has also seen rises in both petrol and diesel prices recently.

Here is the fresh price chart for major cities:

Lucknow Petrol: Rs 96.57 and Diesel: Rs 89.76

Chandigarh Petrol Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 84.26 per liter.

Jaipur: Petrol Rs 96.20 per liter and diesel Rs 93.72 per liter

Patna: Petrol Rs 107.24 per liter and diesel Rs 94.04 per liter

Bengaluru Petrol Rs 101.94 per liter and diesel Rs 87.89 per liter.

Chennai Petrol: Rs 102.86 and Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram Petrol: Rs 96.84 and Diesel: Rs 89.72

Kolkata Petrol: Rs 106.03 and Diesel: Rs 92.76

Mumbai Petrol: Rs 106.31 and Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi Petrol: Rs 96.72 and Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar) Petrol: Rs 96.59 and Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad Petrol: Rs 96.58 and Diesel: Rs 89.75

Crude oil prices

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Friday as the United States and Britain carried out strikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen in retaliation for attacks by the Iran-backed group on shipping in the Red Sea starting from late last year.

Brent crude futures were up $1.53, or 2%, at $78.94 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading $1.53, or 2.1% higher, at $73.55 at 0337 GMT.

"The heightened tensions in the Middle East bolstered crude oil prices, counteracting the impact of the surge in U.S. inflation. Anticipating ongoing geopolitical tensions, we project crude oil prices to remain volatile in today's session. Crude oil finds support in the range of $73.10–72.40, with resistance expected at $74.65–75.10 for the current session. In terms of Indian Rupees (INR), crude oil is supported at Rs 5,940–5,870, while resistance is observed at Rs 6,110–6,190," said Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.