Petrol and diesel prices on July 28: Check current rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, other cities here

Petrol and diesel prices on July 28: Petrol and diesel prices were kept unchanged on Thursday, July 28, in major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. After the daily revision by oil marketing companies, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 106.31 per liter, with diesel can be bought for Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre, with diesel priced at Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained for Rs 94.24 per litre.

The government oil companies have revised the fuel prices in some states. In Noida, petrol is available for Rs 96.92 a liter, down by 8 paise. The diesel has become cheaper by 5 paise and can be purchased for Rs 90.09 a litre.

In Lucknow, petrol has become cheaper by 19 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.43 a litre. Diesel has also been reduced by 16 paise to Rs 89.65 a liter here.

In Patna, petrol has become costlier by 70 paise to Rs 108.12 a liter and diesel by 65 paise to Rs 94.86 a litre.

Here’s the new list of revised rates:

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.89

Diesel: Rs 89.76

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.92

Diesel: Rs 90.09

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

Indian oil companies announce petrol and diesel rates for each day at 6 am. These, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among other factors.

Global crude oil

Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Friday as demand concerns weighed against strong economic data. Brent crude fell 59 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $83.65 a barrel by 0027 GMT, but was on track for a weekly 5 per cent increase. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 51 cents, or 0.6%, to $79.58 a barrel, on track for a 5.2 per cent weekly increase, Reuters reported.

