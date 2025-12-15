Business Today
SEPC shares zoom 14% intra day on entry into Rs 3,300-crore coal mining consortium project

SEPC stock rallied nearly 14% intraday after signing an MoU with the JARPL–AT Consortium for a major coal mining project, hitting a high for the day.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Dec 15, 2025 4:34 PM IST
SEPC shares zoom 14% intra day on entry into Rs 3,300-crore coal mining consortium project SEPC shares closed 11.98% higher at Rs 10.19 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs1970.91 crore.
SUMMARY
  • SEPC shares rose 14% after signing a coal mining project deal.
  • The project with JARPL–AT Consortium is valued at ₹3,300 crore.
  • SEPC stock saw increased trading volume and positive sentiment.

SEPC shares rose nearly 14% in Monday trading following news that the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 14 with Jai Ambey Roadlines Private Limited and Avinash Transport—jointly known as the JARPL–AT Consortium. This partnership relates to a coal mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, valued at ₹3,300 crore. The announcement led to a surge in trading activity, with the stock touching its intraday high Of Rs 10.41 and maintaining momentum through the closing bell. The development drew attention from investors eager to gauge the potential revenue impact from the new consortium project.

Advertisement

Later, SEPC shares closed 11.98% higher at Rs 10.19 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs1970.91 crore. 

Market data indicated the SEPC stock’s robust movement on the day, with a significant increase in trading volume compared to its typical averages. The share price moved close to its highest levels in recent months, reflecting positive sentiment. Market participants noted the stock’s one-month and one-year returns outpaced the Sensex over comparable periods. 

SEPC’s entry into the high-value coal mining consortium is anticipated to enhance its market position and revenue streams by participating in a large-scale project alongside established logistics partners. Investors and stakeholders will closely watch for progress updates, execution timelines, and subsequent regulatory disclosures. The company’s actions are in line with industry practices, including risk management and investor awareness initiatives. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 4:32 PM IST
    market today