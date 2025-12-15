SEPC shares rose nearly 14% in Monday trading following news that the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding on December 14 with Jai Ambey Roadlines Private Limited and Avinash Transport—jointly known as the JARPL–AT Consortium. This partnership relates to a coal mining project awarded by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, valued at ₹3,300 crore. The announcement led to a surge in trading activity, with the stock touching its intraday high Of Rs 10.41 and maintaining momentum through the closing bell. The development drew attention from investors eager to gauge the potential revenue impact from the new consortium project.

Later, SEPC shares closed 11.98% higher at Rs 10.19 today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs1970.91 crore.

Market data indicated the SEPC stock’s robust movement on the day, with a significant increase in trading volume compared to its typical averages. The share price moved close to its highest levels in recent months, reflecting positive sentiment. Market participants noted the stock’s one-month and one-year returns outpaced the Sensex over comparable periods.

SEPC’s entry into the high-value coal mining consortium is anticipated to enhance its market position and revenue streams by participating in a large-scale project alongside established logistics partners. Investors and stakeholders will closely watch for progress updates, execution timelines, and subsequent regulatory disclosures. The company’s actions are in line with industry practices, including risk management and investor awareness initiatives.