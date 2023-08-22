Petrol, Diesel Rates on August 22: Prices constant in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai; some cities see minor revision

Petrol and diesel prices today: Indian oil marketing companies have kept the petrol and diesel prices constant in New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai on Tuesday, August 22. There were minor tweaks in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Bihar.

In Delhi, petrol price stands at Rs 96.72 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre, while diesel is available for Rs 94.27 per litre.

In Kolkata, the cost of petrol is Rs 106.31 per litre inclusive of taxes, diesel is available for Rs 92.76 per litre with taxes. In Chennai, petrol is available at Rs 102.63 per liter, while diesel can be obtained at Rs 94.24 per liter.

In Amritsar, petrol price was hiked by 2 paise and is available at Rs 98.76 per litre. Diesel price was also increased by 2 paise and is available at Rs 89.06 per litre.

In Noida, petrol became costlier by 11 paise to Rs 96.76 and diesel also became costlier by 11 paise to Rs 89.93.

In Gurugram (Gurgaon), petrol became costlier by 52 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.66 per litre. Diesel has also become costlier by 51 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.54.

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 101.94

Diesel: Rs 87.89

Chandigarh

Petrol: Rs 98.65

Diesel: Rs 88.95

Chennai

Petrol: Rs 102.86

Diesel: Rs 94.46

Gurugram

Petrol: Rs 96.66

Diesel: Rs 89.54

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 106.03

Diesel: Rs 92.76

Lucknow

Petrol: Rs 96.43

Diesel: Rs 89.65

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 106.31

Diesel: Rs 94.27

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 96.72

Diesel: Rs 89.62

Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar)

Petrol: Rs 96.79

Diesel: Rs 89.96

Ghaziabad

Petrol: Rs 96.58

Diesel: Rs 89.75

The last pan-India revision was done in May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reduced the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel on May 21, 2022.

Recently, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri denied that the government is planning to reduce fuel prices ahead of the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Puri added that the government has been taking steps to reduce fuel prices, but that these steps have been constrained by the rise in international crude oil prices.

He said that fuel prices depend on various factors, such as international prices, transportation costs, refining expenses, and taxes imposed by the government. He stressed that the fuel prices in the country are not arbitrary but are dictated by how the government handles these factors.

Global crude oil price

On Tuesday, oil edged lower as the market waited to see if Iraqi oil exports resume, which could ease the supply tightness caused by the OPEC+ cut. On the other hand, a faltering Chinese economy continued to undercut the global demand outlook, Reuters reported.

Brent crude was down 8 cents at $84.38 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 7 cents lower at $80.65 a barrel at 0241 GMT. WTI's contract with September expiry slipped 8 cents at $80.04 a barrel.