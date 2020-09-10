BREAKING: Serum pauses India COVID-19 vaccine trials till further instructions from DCGI

Following a scathing show-cause notice from the drug regulator of India, the Serum Institute of India has paused COVID-19 trials being conducted across 17 different sites till further instructions from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), sources confirmed to BusinessToday.In.

A Director General of Health Services notice, accessed by BusinessToday.In, says the "Serum Institute of India, Pune, up till has not informed the central licencing authority regarding pausing the clinical trial carried out by AstraZeneca in other countries and also not submitted casualty analysis of the reported serious adverse event with the investigational vaccine for contribution of the Phase II/III clinical trial of the subject vaccine in the country in light of the safety concerns."

Notably, the Oxford vaccine was described by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as the world's leading candidate and the most advanced in terms of development. Pausing of trials could delay the vaccine development process as Serum Institute is the frontrunner when it comes to companies producing COVID-19 vaccines in India.

The DCGI on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to SII for not informing it about AstraZeneca suspending the clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine candidate in other countries. The show-cause notice was issued following reports that human trials of the most promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by the University of Oxford, have been put on hold after a UK participant had an adverse reaction to it.

Regarding the show-cause notice issued by the DCGI, Serum Institute of India, had earlier said that would go by the DCGI's direction. "If DCGI has any safety concerns, we will follow their instructions and abide by the standard protocols," it had added.

After UK pharma major AstraZeneca put a pause on the COVID-19 trials on Wednesday, Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla told BusinessToday.In that trials in India had not been stopped. "The Indian trials have not been stopped yet...and there's nothing to worry about. It's some unrelated issue that happened... neurological issue with a patient in the UK and we have to wait for AstraZeneca to explain what happened there but this is not vaccine-related. So, nothing to really worry about, and the India trials are also going on, that has not been stopped," Poonawalla said.

Earlier, an AstraZeneca spokesperson had described the pause as a "routine action", which must be done as part of the process in case of an "unexplained illness" in any of the participants. The company did not explain the nature of the illness. A New York Times report, however, attributed a person familiar with trials saying that one UK participant had 'transverse myelitis', an inflammation of the spinal cord which is normally caused by viral infections. It's not clear yet if this was in direct response to the vaccine.

