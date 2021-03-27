Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19; Munaf Patel, Abhishek Bachchan wish speedy recovery

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, "...I have tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

According to the letter tweeted by Tendulkar, he is currently under isolation and is following all the necessary protocols as advised by his doctors. He added his other family members have tested negative.

Karnataka government minister Sudhakar K took to Twitter to wish the "God of Cricket" "get well soon". Sudhakar K tweeted, "Wishing a very speedy and complete recovery to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. We all pray for his good health and well-being. Get well soon Sachin Tendulkar."

Wishing a very speedy and complete recovery to Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar.



We all pray for his good health and well-being.



Get well soon @sachin_rt.https://t.co/L2E1f6xr4l â Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 27, 2021

Octagenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, cricketers Munaf Patel and Irfan Pathan, actors Sophie Choudhary and Abhishek Bachchan were among people who wished the iconic cricketer a speedy recovery.

à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤¶à¥à¤à¥à¤° à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¸à¥à¤¥ à¤à¤°à¥ â Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) March 27, 2021

Get well soon pajiððð â munaf patel (@munafpa99881129) March 27, 2021

Get well soon paaji â Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2021

Get well soon @sachin_rt ðªð¼ðªð¼ â Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) March 27, 2021

Get well soon Sachin. Wish you the speediest of recoveries. Praying for you. â Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 27, 2021

Get well soon champion. Wishes are with you. â Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 27, 2021

-Get well soon @sachin_rt â Totlani Krishan (@kktotlani) March 27, 2021

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Sachin Tendulkar testing COVID positive. We are praying for your strength and speedy recovery. Get well soon @sachin_rt sir. â Pavithra Lakshmi (@ThePavithraOff) March 27, 2021

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 in India as the case count has crossed 26.37 lakh-mark. Out of these, over 23 lakh people have recovered from the contagion whereas 53,907 have succumbed to it.

The state has over 2.38 lakh cases as of March 27. In a bid to curb COVID-19 spread, the state government has imposed a night curfew from Sunday night. This decision was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a meeting with district collectors. Maharashtra has reported 36,902 cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai-India's financial capital has reported 5,513 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new fatalities. The coronavirus doubling rate reached 68 days in Mumbai.