Coronavirus update: India records 53,601 new cases in 24 hours, death toll reaches 45,257

India recorded a single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally has now risen to 22,68,676, including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 recoveries and 45,257 deaths, says the latest Ministry of Health data.
In total, India has around 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured and 1.99 per cent deaths, the government data suggests.
India has so far conducted 2,45,83,558 tests, of which 4,77,023 were done on Monday alone, says the ICMR data.
Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected around 2 crore people, of which 1.21 crore people have recovered and 7.34 lakh people have died, the Johns Hopkins University data suggests.
India on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 cases. India is the third worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.
The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 192 days ago on 1/30/2020. Since then, the country has reported 2,215,074 cases and 44,386 deaths. In the last 15 days, India recorded over 8 lakh cases. Whereas Brazil and US registered roughly 6.16 lakh, and 8.15 lakh cases, respectively. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing an upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases.
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896
- Andhra Pradesh 87773
- Arunachal Pradesh 636
- Assam 18000
- Bihar 28065
- Chandigarh 566
- Chhattisgarh 3336
- Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444
- Delhi 10346
- Goa 2741
- Gujarat 14055
- Haryana 6448
- Himachal Pradesh 1241
- Jammu and Kashmir 7514
- Jharkhand 8811
- Karnataka 79916
- Kerala 12784
- Ladakh 471
- Madhya Pradesh 9202
- Maharashtra 148042
- Manipur 1720
- Meghalaya 610
- Mizoram 300
- Nagaland 2030
- Odisha 14148
- Puducherry 2180
- Punjab 8550
- Rajasthan 13810
- Sikkim 399
- Tamil Nadu 53099
- Telengana 22628
- Tripura 1673
- Uttarakhand 3586
- Uttar Pradesh 47878
- West Bengal 26031
