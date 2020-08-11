Coronavirus update: India records 53,601 new cases in 24 hours, death toll reaches 45,257

India recorded a single-day spike of 53,601 cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally has now risen to 22,68,676, including 6,39,929 active cases, 15,83,490 recoveries and 45,257 deaths, says the latest Ministry of Health data.

In total, India has around 28.21 per cent active cases, 69.80 per cent cured and 1.99 per cent deaths, the government data suggests.

India has so far conducted 2,45,83,558 tests, of which 4,77,023 were done on Monday alone, says the ICMR data.

Globally, the coronavirus pandemic has affected around 2 crore people, of which 1.21 crore people have recovered and 7.34 lakh people have died, the Johns Hopkins University data suggests.

India on Monday recorded a single-day spike of 62,064 cases. India is the third worst-hit country in terms of the number of coronavirus cases after the US and Brazil. With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 192 days ago on 1/30/2020. Since then, the country has reported 2,215,074 cases and 44,386 deaths. In the last 15 days, India recorded over 8 lakh cases. Whereas Brazil and US registered roughly 6.16 lakh, and 8.15 lakh cases, respectively. India is the only country among the top three worst-affected nations that is witnessing an upward trend in terms of the daily number of COVID-19 cases.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands 896

Andhra Pradesh 87773

Arunachal Pradesh 636

Assam 18000

Bihar 28065

Chandigarh 566

Chhattisgarh 3336

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 444

Delhi 10346

Goa 2741

Gujarat 14055

Haryana 6448

Himachal Pradesh 1241

Jammu and Kashmir 7514

Jharkhand 8811

Karnataka 79916

Kerala 12784

Ladakh 471

Madhya Pradesh 9202

Maharashtra 148042

Manipur 1720

Meghalaya 610

Mizoram 300

Nagaland 2030

Odisha 14148

Puducherry 2180

Punjab 8550

Rajasthan 13810

Sikkim 399

Tamil Nadu 53099

Telengana 22628

Tripura 1673

Uttarakhand 3586

Uttar Pradesh 47878

West Bengal 26031

