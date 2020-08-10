Coronavirus update: India records 62,064 cases in 24 hours; tally jumps to 22 lakh

With a single-day spike of 62,064 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 22 lakh on Monday. This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. According to the Health Ministry's 8 am data, there are a total of 22,15,075 coronavirus cases, including 6,34,965 active cases and 15,35,744 cured. The death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities.

India is the third worst-hit country, after the US and Brazil. As per John Hopkins University, US coronavirus tally stands at 50 lakh, and Brazil's around 30 lakh.

With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.

In the last 14 days, India recorded 7.67 lakh cases. Whereas Brazil and US registered roughly 6.16 lakh, and 8.15 lakh cases, respectively.

As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Maharashtra reported a spike of 12,248 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,15,332. With 390 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,757.

West Bengal has reported 54 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 2,059, while 2,939 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 95,554.

Delhi recorded 1,300 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to over 1.45 lakh.

A record high of 10,820 COVID-19 cases pushed Andhra Pradesh's tally to 2.27 lakh. The state's death toll crossed 2,000-mark with 97 casualties.

Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-

Andaman and Nicobar Islands -822

Andhra Pradesh- 87,112

Arunachal Pradesh -670

Assam- 16,367

Bihar-27,906

Chandigarh-586

Chhattisgarh-3,243

Dadra Nagar Haveli-441

Delhi-10,729

Goa-2,642

Gujarat- 14,147

Haryana- 6,371

Himachal Pradesh-1,175

Jammu and Kashmir-7,422

Jharkhand-9,123

Karnataka-80,981

Kerala- 12,391

Ladakh-457

Madhya Pradesh-9,009

Maharashtra-1,45,865

Manipur-1,698

Meghalaya-566

Mizoram-322

Nagaland-1,869

Odisha-13,870

Puducherry-2,094

Punjab-7,998

Rajasthan-13,473

Sikkim-371

Tamil Nadu-53,336

Telengana-22,528

Tripura-1,723

Uttar Pradesh-47,890

Uttarakhand-3,373

West Bengal-26,375

