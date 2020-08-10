Coronavirus update: India records 62,064 cases in 24 hours; tally jumps to 22 lakh

With a single-day spike of 62,064 cases, India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 22 lakh on Monday. This is the fourth consecutive day that the COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 60,000. According to the Health Ministry's 8 am data, there are a total of 22,15,075 coronavirus cases, including 6,34,965 active cases and 15,35,744 cured. The death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities.
India is the third worst-hit country, after the US and Brazil. As per John Hopkins University, US coronavirus tally stands at 50 lakh, and Brazil's around 30 lakh.
With the rapid increase in India's caseload, it is most likely that the country will surpass the tallies of the US and Brazil unless the trend reverses or a vaccine is developed.
In the last 14 days, India recorded 7.67 lakh cases. Whereas Brazil and US registered roughly 6.16 lakh, and 8.15 lakh cases, respectively.
As many as 4,77,023 samples were tested on Sunday. A total of 2,45,83,558 samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.
Maharashtra reported a spike of 12,248 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,15,332. With 390 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,757.
West Bengal has reported 54 more fatalities due to COVID-19, pushing the toll to 2,059, while 2,939 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to 95,554.
Delhi recorded 1,300 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the city to over 1.45 lakh.
A record high of 10,820 COVID-19 cases pushed Andhra Pradesh's tally to 2.27 lakh. The state's death toll crossed 2,000-mark with 97 casualties.
Here is the state-wise active coronavirus case tally:-
Andaman and Nicobar Islands -822
Andhra Pradesh- 87,112
Arunachal Pradesh -670
Assam- 16,367
Bihar-27,906
Chandigarh-586
Chhattisgarh-3,243
Dadra Nagar Haveli-441
Delhi-10,729
Goa-2,642
Gujarat- 14,147
Haryana- 6,371
Himachal Pradesh-1,175
Jammu and Kashmir-7,422
Jharkhand-9,123
Karnataka-80,981
Kerala- 12,391
Ladakh-457
Madhya Pradesh-9,009
Maharashtra-1,45,865
Manipur-1,698
Meghalaya-566
Mizoram-322
Nagaland-1,869
Odisha-13,870
Puducherry-2,094
Punjab-7,998
Rajasthan-13,473
Sikkim-371
Tamil Nadu-53,336
Telengana-22,528
Tripura-1,723
Uttar Pradesh-47,890
Uttarakhand-3,373
West Bengal-26,375
