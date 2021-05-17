Daily Covid-19 cases fall below 3 lakh in weeks, death count stands at 4,106

Showing a consistent decline in the daily coronavirus count, India reported 2,81,386 new COVID-19 cases, 3,78,741 recoveries and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry data shows. This is a significant decline in Covid-19 cases from Saturday when India recorded 3,11,170 fresh cases. Active cases have also seen the biggest decline of 1.01 lakh in a single day.

The overall toll so far has reached 2.49 crore cases, including 2.1 crore recoveries, 2.7 lakh Covid-19 cases and 35.1 lakh active cases. As per the ministry, the total vaccinations stand at 18.29 crore.

India's Covid-19 situation

Total cases: 2,49,65,463

Total discharges: 2,11,74,076

Death toll: 2,74,390

Active cases: 35,16,997

Total vaccination: 18,29,26,460

According to ICMR, 31,64,23,658 samples have been tested up to May 14 with 15,73,515 samples being tested on Friday. India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, the 30-lakh mark on August 23, the 40-lakh mark on September 5 and the 50-lakh mark on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19 last year. The figure crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70% of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

