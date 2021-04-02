India's COVID-19 count crosses 1.23 crore-mark; Maharashtra worst-affected

India's coronavirus case count crossed the 1.23 crore-mark on April 2, i.e., Friday with 81,466 new cases in the last 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate reached 93.89 per cent as over 1.15 crore people have recovered from the disease so far, with 50,356 people being discharged since yesterday.

India's COVID-19 infection rate reached 4.78 per cent on Friday, with 30,641 active COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The national death rate due to COVID-19 stood at 1.33 per cent with over 1.63 lakh deaths so far.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state due to coronavirus as the total case count went past 28.12 lakh. Out of these, over 24 lakh people have recovered whereas 54,649 people have succumbed to the contagion. There are more than 3.57 lakh active cases in the state so far.

States like Kerala (11.24 lakh), Karnataka (9.97 lakh), Andhra Pradesh (9.01 lakh), Tamil Nadu (8.86 lakh), Delhi (6.62 lakh), and West Bengal (5.86 lakh) have reported a lion's share of India's COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, more than 6.87 crore people have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Out of these, over 36.71 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. As of April 2, over 5.91 crore people have received the first dose whereas 96.40 lakh have got the second dose of the life-saving vaccine.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of vaccinations at 65.19 lakh. India's richest state is followed closely by Gujarat (61.65 lakh), Punjab (60.05 lakh), Uttar Pradesh (56.97 lakh), West Bengal (54.19 lakh), Jharkhand (39.46 lakh) and Karnataka (34.90 lakh).

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

