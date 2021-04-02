India races past US in daily COVID-19 cases

India has overtaken the US and become the country with the second-highest number of average daily COVID-19 cases. India's average daily coronavirus infections surged to 65,211, while that of the US stood at 64,814, according to the Johns Hopkins University. Brazil leads the chart with average daily coronavirus infections at 75,534. The report was based on 7-day moving average to visualise the number of new COVID-19 cases and calculate the rate of change.

The first case of COVID-19 in India was reported 426 days ago January 30, 2020. Since then, the country has reported 12,221,665 cases, and 162,927 deaths.

On the other hand, the United States reported the first case of COVID-19 434 days ago on January 22, 2020. The COVID-19 tally in the country has surged to 30,460,342 cases, while the death toll rose to 552,072.

India's COVID-19 count crosses 1.23 crore-mark; Maharashtra worst-affected

India's coronavirus case count crossed the 12.30 crore-mark on April 2 with 81,466 new cases in the last 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate reached 93.89 per cent as over 11.52 crore people have recovered from the disease so far, with 50,356 people being discharged since yesterday.

India's COVID-19 infection rate reached 4.78 per cent on Friday, with 30,641 active COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The national death rate due to COVID-19 stood at 1.33 per cent with over 1.63 lakh deaths so far.

COVID-19 vaccination centres to operate on all days in April, including gazetted holidays

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state due to coronavirus as the total case count went past 28.12 lakh. Out of these, over 24 lakh people have recovered whereas 54,649 people have succumbed to the contagion. There are more than 3.57 lakh active cases in the state so far.

In a bid to control the spread of virus, India has accelerated its vaccination drive with the highest ever single day figure of more than 36.7 lakh vaccination coverage recorded in the last 24 hours. As on day 76 of the vaccination drive (April 1, 2021), 36,71,242 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for first dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine. Cumulatively, more than 6.87 crore (6,87,89,138) vaccine doses have been administered through 11,37,456 sessions, as per latest data release by the health ministry.

By Chitranjan Kumar



