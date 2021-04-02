COVID-19 in Mumbai: 8,646 cases in last 24 hours, highest one-day rise

India's financial capital Mumbai has reported 8,646 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest one-day rise reported in Mumbai since the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

This took the city's total caseload to over 4.23 lakh, including 3.55 lakh recoveries and 55,005 active COVID-19 cases. Total COVID-19 fatalities in the city went up to 11, 704 with 18 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stands at 84 per cent. Infection growth rate reached 1.38 per cent and doubling went down from 245 days to 49 days in India's richest city.

The local administration has classified 80 areas as active containment zones and sealed 650 buildings to curb COVID-19 transmission. Total 46,758 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, taking Mumbai's overall test count to more than 41.29 lakh.





#CoronavirusUpdates

1-Apr; 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 8,646



Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 5,031

Total Recovered Pts. - 3,55,691

Overall Recovery Rate - 84%



Total Active Pts. - 55,005



Doubling Rate - 49 Days

Growth Rate (25 Mar-31 Mar) - 1.38%#NaToCorona â à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) April 1, 2021

Mumbai's daily COVID-19 case count jumped significantly from mid-February as the city reported 88,710 cases in March this year, nearly 475 per cent more than February's infection count. The city reported 18,359 COVID-19 cases in February and 16,328 infections in January this year.

Meanwhile, more than 11.52 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to Mumbaikars so far, including healthcare workers and frontline workers.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs

Also read: No COVID-19 lockdown for now; Maharashtra imposes more curbs

Also read: IRCTC suspends Tejas Express services amid surge in COVID-19 cases