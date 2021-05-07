India reports highest 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in 24 hours

India recorded 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases and 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, showing the biggest daily spike in Covid-19 cases, the health ministry data shows.

A total of 3,31,507 people were also discharged from hospitals on Thursday. India's case positivity rate rises to 22.68 per cent from Thursday's 21.44 per cent, while recovery rate slips to 81.95 per cent.

India Covid-19 data

Total cases: 2,14,91,598

Total recoveries: 1,76,12,351

Death toll: 2,34,083

Active cases: 36,45,164

Total vaccination: 16,49,73,058

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested up to May 6 with 18,26,490 samples being tested on Wednesday.

