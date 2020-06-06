Maharashtras Jalgaon district emerges as new coronavirus hotspot; records 35 deaths in two days

Jalgaon, a district 400 km north-east of Mumbai, has emerged as the new coronavirus hotspot in Maharashtra. The district recorded three deaths on Saturday. Jalgaon has had 35 deaths over the last two days, which is more than Chennai and Pune and fourth highest in the period.

The death rate for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Jalgaon is at 12.3%, which is four times of India national average of about 2.8%. It is also the highest death rate recorded in any district in Maharashtra.

The state government has formed a 10-member committee to assess the situation and audit reasons behind each death. The district with a population of 42 lakh had recorded the first Covid-19 case on April 28.

According to health officials, the district has been registering biggest single-day spikes for the last two days and also recorded multiple deaths in the last few days.

Maharashtra's Mumbai with 1,519 fatalities recorded the highest deaths among all districts, Gujarat's Ahmedabad with 968 deaths is second. This is followed by Maharashtra's Pune with 387 deaths, 309 deaths in Thane, and 238 deaths in West Bengal's Kolkata. The biggest jump in cases among districts have been reported from Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Ahmedabad, and Pune, in the last two days.

Fatalities in India have nearly doubled to 6,642 cases in the last two weeks, with death rate rising 9.3%. Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India increased over the last two days to 236,657.

As per the Indian Council for Medical Research, over 45.24 lakh samples have been tested, including 1.38 lakh in the last 24 hours.

Worldwide, there are 68.52 lakh total cases from the coronavirus outbreak, with 3.98 lakh deaths and 3.35 lakh recoveries.

Covid-19 hotspot: At 25,317, Mumbai has more coronavirus cases than 158 countries

CBDT notifies Income Tax Return forms for FY 2020-21; check details here

Coronavirus Crisis: Ahmedabad records highest COVID-19 deaths per million population