PM Modi speech key highlights: From free food to lockdown norms; here's what PM said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on Tuesday, said India will do everything to become a self-reliant nation. Asking people to be 'vocal for local', the PM said all the countrymen will have to work together with this resolve. PM Modi also announced the extension of the Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna till November end. He said over 80 crore people will get free ration for five more months under the scheme. He also asked people to follow the lockdown directions, saying be it head of the village or prime minister, nobody is above rules.

Here are the key highlights of PM Modi's address to the nation:

"We are entering Unlock-2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves," said PM Modi.

In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role.

Ever since Unlock-1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'Do Gaj Doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds. But some people are flouting norms now. They need to sensitised about the rules.

Governments and local administration, as well as citizens, again have to show similar caution as they showed during the full lockdown. We need to have a special focus on containment zones.

Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, we announced a package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18,000 crore were deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers.

PM Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till the end of November, the extension will cost over Rs 90,000 crore. Over 80 crore will be able to benefit from the scheme.

The PM hails farmers and honest taxpayers for their contribution in making the welfare scheme successful. Today if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor, the credit goes to hardworking farmers and honest taxpayer.

