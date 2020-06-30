PM Modi Speech Live Updates: PM speech to begin shortly; chairs meet to review vaccination preparedness

Ahead of his address to the nation at 4 PM today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparations being undertaken for vaccination against COVID-19, as and when a vaccine is available. PM Modi will likely brief the nation about situation at the Indo-China border and rising coronavirus cases in India as government lifts more curbs to open the economy.

3.00 PM: During his meeting with officials on coronavirus preparedness today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directed officials to evaluate various technology tools to ensure efficient and timely vaccination in due course of time. Prime Minister also directed that detailed planning for such large scale vaccination should be undertaken immediately.