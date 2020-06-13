Arunachal Pradesh records highest single-day spike of 20 COVID cases; tally rises to 87

Arunachal records highest single-day spike of 20 COVID cases; tally rises to 87

Arunachal Pradesh on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 20 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 87, health department officials said.

Of the 20 new cases, 13 were reported from Changlang district, six from East Siang and one from Namsai.

All the new patients were returnees from other affected states and tested positive for the disease while in quarantine facilities, officials said.

The previous highest single-day spike in novel coronavirus cases was 18, recorded on June 1.

Of the total 87 COVID-19 cases, 73 are active, while four were discharged after being cured.

The northeastern states had on Thursday night reported six cases, including three Army personnel.

The three Army men tested positive for the disease in Singchung sub-division of West Kameng district, while two persons were detected with the infection in Changlang and one in Longding.

"The three Army personnel had recently returned from Bihar, while the two from Changlang had come from Noida and the one from Longding had travelled back from Gujarat. They are asymptomatic and lodged in quarantine centres," State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

The Army has its own protocol and the three would be managed by them, he said.

West Kameng district's COVID-19 nodal officer Dr Kesang Wangda has issued an advisory to civilians living in and around the Army cantonment areas of Tenga and Dahung, requesting them not to enter into restricted areas unnecessarily.

One of the three Army personnel is a doctor, sources said.