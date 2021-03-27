Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19; Munaf Patel, Abhishek Bachchan wish speedy recovery

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted, "...I have tested positive following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative."

According to the letter tweeted by Tendulkar, he is currently under isolation and is following all the necessary protocols as advised by his doctors. He added his other family members have tested negative.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state due to COVID-19 in India as the case count has crossed 26.37 lakh-mark. Out of these, over 23 lakh people have recovered from the contagion whereas 53,907 have succumbed to it.

The state has over 2.38 lakh cases as of March 27. In a bid to curb COVID-19 spread, the state government has imposed a night curfew from Sunday night. This decision was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a meeting with district collectors. Maharashtra has reported 36,902 cases in the last 24 hours. Mumbai-India's financial capital has reported 5,513 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new fatalities. The coronavirus doubling rate reached 68 days in Mumbai.