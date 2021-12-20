Can booster doses prevent new variants? Here's what Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has to say

Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has sounded a warning over booster shots being administered against COVID-19 in a recent tweet. “Looks like mRNA boosters can’t prevent breakthroughs with new variants. It will be interesting to see how Novavax performs as a booster,” the Biocon boss tweeted.

Her tweet came after US lawmakers Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker tested positive for COVID-19 after getting booster doses. Senator Warren tested COVID-19 positive today early morning. She reported positive with a breakthrough case and has reported mild symptoms so far.

Senator Warren did not elaborate on where she might have contracted the virus from but she claimed that she tested herself regularly and she was COVID-19 negative earlier past this week. “I regularly test for COVID and while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted,” Senator Warren tweeted.

Senator Cory Booker also tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday. Senator Booker also noted that he has reported “relatively mild” symptoms and is grateful for receiving two doses of the vaccine and a booster.

“I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild. I’m beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster- I’m certain that without them I would be doing much worse,” Senator Booker tweeted.

