SpiceJet shares surge 14% as airline adds flights amid IndiGo chaos; momentum turns positive

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd extended their gains for a second straight session on Monday, rising 14.11 per cent to touch a high of Rs 35.50. The stock was last trading 10.13 per cent higher at Rs 34.26. Despite the sharp move, the stock is still down 39.28 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The recent rebound in SpiceJet's share price followed a statement by Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh, who announced that the airline would be operating 100 additional flights over the next few days to support passengers amid widespread IndiGo flight delays and cancellations across the country. He termed the situation unfortunate and said it has caused significant inconvenience to travellers.

Technically, analysts see improving momentum in SpiceJet's counter, with key support around Rs 30–33. A decisive breakout above Rs 36–38 could drive the stock toward Rs 41–44, while rejection at the resistance may lead to a pullback.

Advertisement

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said SpiceJet has shown a strong revival over the last few trading sessions and is now trading above its 20 DEMA. The recent price move, supported by healthy volumes, hints at a possible short-term countertrend. Immediate support is seen near Rs 30, followed by Rs 28, while intermediate resistance lies in the Rs 38–42 zone.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said SpiceJet has staged a sharp rebound from the Rs 32–30 support area. The rally has pushed the stock above short-term EMAs, though it still remains below the key resistance band of Rs 36.5–38. A sustained breakout above Rs 38 could pave the way for Rs 41.5 and Rs 44, and potentially Rs 48. Failure to cross this hurdle may pull the stock back toward the Rs 33–32 zone. Overall, the chart structure is improving, with confirmation expected only above Rs 38.

Advertisement

AR Ramachandran, Research Analyst at Tips2trades, said the stock appears bullish on daily charts, with strong support at Rs 32.75. A daily close above the resistance of Rs 35.6 could trigger an upside move toward Rs 41 in the near term.