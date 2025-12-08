'IndiGo failed to maintain roster, will set an example': Civil Aviation Minister in Rajya Sabha

Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Monday said the ongoing IndiGo crisis was the result of an "operational issue created by IndiGo". He also said that the government had been in continuous touch with the airline but that it had failed to maintain its pilot rosters despite having a full month to prepare for the new duty-time norms.

"This was an operational issue created by IndiGo. We were continuously in touch. On 1st November, the ministry had a meeting. IndiGo sought some clarification, and it was given. They (IndiGo) failed to maintain their roster. We have ordered an enquiry. An example will be set not just for them, but for all in the aviation sector," the minister said in Rajya Sabha.

He stressed that the ministry's priority remained safety and strict compliance with rules. "We care for the safety of the Pilots. We care for the safety of the entire system, and that is why we have made it very, very clear for all airlines that they have to follow the rules," he said.

Naidu said the aviation regulator DGCA had engaged with all airlines since November 1, acknowledging that carriers faced "some issues", but added, "There has been no compromise on the safety issue, but still minor variations in accommodations have been made."

He said airlines had a full month to adapt before the disruption began. "There was over a month of implementation of the new operations from 1st November to 1st December. We have capped the fares across the country. We are continuously monitoring the capping as well so that pax are not extorted. We are taking this situation very seriously. If there is any noncompliance, we will set an example, and we are going to take strict action."

Naidu also pointed out that IndiGo had not raised concerns at the December 1 meeting with the ministry. "Indigo didn't flag the issue on December 1st meeting," he said.

DGCA grants IndiGo leadership more time to respond

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras an additional 24 hours — till 6 pm on Monday — to respond to show-cause notices issued over the nationwide disruption.

The regulator had sought their explanations by Sunday evening, but a senior official said the two executives sought more time citing, "operational constraints due to the scale of its nationwide operations and multiple unavoidable factors that contributed to disruptions across several airports."

IndiGo's flight operations have been significantly disrupted for six consecutive days, with thousands of passengers affected by cancellations and delays. The airline said it expected to operate 1,650 flights on Sunday, up from 1,500 on Saturday, against its usual 2,300 daily flights.

The turbulence began after the second phase of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms — which limit night landings and extend pilot rest periods — came into effect on November 1. IndiGo has struggled to align crew availability with the new requirements, triggering cascading cancellations through the week.