After Elifast ELISA test kit, drug major Cipla has said it'll partner with Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited to produce rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kits in India. While Premier Medical Corporation Private will make the kits, Cipla will be responsible for marketing and distribution of the rapid antigen detection test kit that's used for the detection of coronavirus antigen. The testing kit will be marketed under the brand name 'CIPtest'.

The rapid antigen detection test is a nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient's body, generating results in 15-20 minutes.

The ICMR-approved CIPtest is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 98.09 per cent and up to 75 per cent, respectively. "The test is not only rapid with a quick turn-around time but also enables easy interpretation of results without the need of any additional instrument," the company said in a statement. Cipla's extensive distribution network will help in ensuring the supply of kits across the country, it said.

Also read: Cipla launches rapid antigen detection 'CIPtest' for COVID-19 diagnosis

Cipla has also signed a licencing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their COVID-19 rapid antibody test kit across most emerging markets and Europe. Cipla will distribute the rapid antibody kit branded as 'Covi-G'.

The product will be manufactured by Multi G. The product, which claims to have an accuracy of about 92%, has already been commercialised in over 20 countries. The kit gives results within 10 minutes.

Earlier, Cipla had launched Elifast diagnostic kits for mass screening of COVID-19 patients. It can be used to detect patients who have had a suspected asymptomatic or mild infection in the past, identify potential plasma donors and possibly prioritise susceptible populations for vaccines. Besides, the company also sells Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, with a licensing arrangement with Gilead Life sciences.

Also read: COVID-19 crisis: USFDA okays first testing kit for home use; results in 30 minutes