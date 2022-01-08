Covaxin booster dose highly immunogenic against all COVID-19 variants: Bharat Biotech

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Saturday said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin is safe and highly immunogenic against all the variants of the coronavirus.

In a statement, the company said Covaxin is the first vaccine in India to report safety and immunogenicity results from a booster dose clinical trial. The vaccine manufacturer said that the neutralisation antibody titers were five times higher after the booster dose as compared to after two doses.

"The booster dose led to pronounced increase in CD4 and CD8 responses. This may allow Covaxin to confer long term protective efficacy against severe SARS-CoV-2," the statement said.

India will begin administering the third dose or 'precaution dose' to healthcare and frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with comorbidities from January 10.

The government has said that there will be no mix-and-match for the precaution doses. This means those who took Covishield will take Covishield again and those who were given the Covaxin jab, will get a third dose of Covaxin.

Earlier on January 3, India also began vaccinating adolescents in the 15-18 age group against COVID-19. Covaxin is the only vaccine available to this age group as per the guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. However, on Friday, Bharat Biotech expressed concern over unauthorised COVID-19 vaccines being administered to this age group, and urged healthcare workers to be highly "vigilant" and ensure that only Covaxin is given to individuals in the age group.

