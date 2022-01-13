Covaxin now a universal COVID vaccine for adults, children: Bharat Biotech

Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech on Thursday announced that its indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine Coavaxin is now a universal vaccine for adults and children.

Elaborating further, Bharat Biotech stated, "Our goals of developing a global vaccine against COVID-19 have been achieved and all product development for licensure has been completed."

Earlier today, Bharat Biotech had sought from the Drugs Controller General of India regular market approval for Covaxin, which is currently only authorised for emergency use in the country, reported news agency PTI citing official sources .

In an application sent to the DCGI this week, V Krishna Mohan, Whole-Time Director at the Hyderabad-based company submitted complete information regarding chemistry, manufacturing and controls, along with pre-clinical and clinical data while seeking regular market authorisation for Covaxin.

The company, however, is yet to submit the full follow up data of clinical trial of Covaxin to DCGI, a source said.

Covaxin comprises 12 per cent of the total COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered in the country so far and it is the only vaccine that is being given to youngsters in the age-group of 15-18 years, inoculation of whom began from January 3 in the country.

Recently, Bharat Biotech had said that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin neutralises the Delta and Omicron variants of coronavirus, a study has showed.

The Hyderabad-based company announced the results from the study conducted at Emory University in US which showed that sera from subjects who received a booster dose of Covaxin six months after getting a primary two-dose series of the same vaccine neutralised the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron and Delta variants.

Bharat Biotech was granted the permission to manufacture Covaxin for restricted use in emergency situations on January 3, 2021.

With the administration of over 76 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 154.61 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Thursday.

