COVID-19: All private offices in Delhi to be shut amid surge in cases

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has asked all private offices to shut in the national capital amid an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Only offices that are involved in essential services or ones that fall under the ‘exempted category’ will be allowed to remain open. So far, the DDMA had allowed offices to run in 50 per cent capacity.

The DDMA also stated in its order that all restaurants and bars will be closed. Restaurants and bars will, however, be allowed to continue their home delivery and takeaway services.

It said that appropriate action under provisions of Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 of IPC will be ensured against violators of the above-mentioned measures. This is over and above the imposition of fines as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The DDMA said all District Magistrates, District DCPs, Zonal Deputy Commissioners or concerned authorities of municipal corporations/ New Delhi Municipal Council/ Delhi Cantonment Board will take necessary action to ensure compliance of the order in their respective areas.

The order comes as Delhi reported 19,166 new cases and 17 more deaths in a day. According to the government, the positivity rate has increased to 25 per cent.

Delhi LG Anil Baijal has asked the health department to ensure enough manpower is deployed at hospitals and to ensure that vaccination efforts are strengthened. He also advised officers to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour followed by people in the markets.

Also read: 'Deltacron likely from lab contamination’: Experts on new COVID-19 variant

Also read: Pfizer says its vaccine for Omicron will be ready in March