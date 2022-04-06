COVID-19: First case of Omicron sub-variant XE reported in Mumbai

One case each of new highly transmissible COVID-19 variants XE and Kappa was found in Mumbai on Wednesday, according to a report by India Today. The variants were found during genome sequencing of 376 samples.

Out of 376 samples from Maharashtra which were tested, 230 were of Mumbai residents. This was the 11th batch of testing in genome sequencing lab.

Of the 230 samples, 228 were of Omicron variant, while the remaining two were of kappa variant and XE variant. As per the report, the condition of the patients infected with the new strains of the virus was not serious.

The new 'XE' variant of COVID-19 appears to be about 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). So far, BA.2 was deemed to be the most contagious of all the COVID-19 variants.

This is significant as till now the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron was considered to be the most contagious strain of the novel coronavirus. Currently, the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron is spreading to different areas across the globe. It is behind most of the fresh COVID-19 infections being reported in the United States.

What is XE mutant of the coronavirus?

The new mutant variant XE is a hybrid of two versions of Omicron. These are the BA.1 and BA.2. However, right now XE only accounts for a small number of COVID-19 cases across the planet.

When and where was XE mutant detected?

The new mutant XE was first detected in the United Kingdom (UK) on January 19. "The XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2), was first detected in the UK on January 19 and less than 600 sequences have been reported and confirmed since," noted WHO in a report published earlier this week.

How transmissible is mutant COVID-19 mutant XE?

"Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation," WHO said about the XE variant.

According to the global health body, until significant differences in characteristics, such as severity and transmission, are noted in the XE mutant, it will continue to be classified as part of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Other coronavirus mutants:

Three new recombinant strains are currently spreading across the world, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). These are -- XD, XE and XF. A recombinant strain is the one that constitutes two previously-distinct variants of the virus.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 56 COVID-19 cases, a three-fold rise from a day earlier, which took the infection count in the country's financial capital to 10,58,185.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,559 as no new fatality was recorded, while the recovery count rose by 36 to touch 10,38,356, leaving the metropolis with 270 active cases.

(With inputs from Sneha Mordani & Mustafa Shaikh)