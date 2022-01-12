COVID-19: Govt revises policy on discharge of patients; check details here

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday released the revised discharge policy for patients infected with COVID-19 after the virtual review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



According to the Ministry, the revised discharge policy is aligned with the COVID-19 clinical management protocol, guidelines for home isolation of mild COVID-19 cases and advisory on Covid-19 testing strategy. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry announced the revised discharge policies for mild and moderate cases in a press conference in New Delhi.



Mild cases admitted to a Covid-19 Care Facility or under home isolation will undergo regular health monitoring. The patient shall be discharged after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and with no fever for 3 successive days. There is no need for testing prior to discharge, Agarwal stated.



For people in moderate category with saturation above 93% for the 3 successive days (without oxygen support), and stable comorbidities, can be discharged as per the advice of the treating medical officer. There is no need for testing prior to discharge.



Moderate cases with unresolved signs and symptoms, and demand of oxygen therapy continues can be discharged after resolution of clinical symptoms, ability to maintain prescribed oxygen saturation for 3 successive days without oxygen support and post stable comorbidities.



The discharge policy for severe cases including immunocompromised (HIV patients, transplant recipients, malignancy etc.) will depend on clinical recovery, the report mentioned.

