COVID-19 in Delhi: Metro, bus services to run at full capacity: Manish Sisodia

Metro and bus services will run at full capacity from now but people will have to adhere to COVID-appropriate behavior and avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops. “Buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.



Sisodia also warned Delhiites against leaving their homes during the weekend curfew. “Do not step out of home unless it is a medical emergency,” he noted. Sisodia’s announcement comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose weekend curfew to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.



In view of the rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron threat, a weekend curfew is imposed in Delhi from this week. “The DDMA has decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb COVID-19 surge. All government officials except for those engaged in essential services will work from home. 50 per cent workforce of private offices will work from home,” he noted.



Deputy Chief Minister also apprised the public of the rapid rise in Omicron cases in the national capital. “Delhi has reported around 11,000 positive cases in the past 8-10 days, of which around 350 patients are in hospital, only 124 patients need oxygen and 7 are on ventilator,” he underscored.



As the national capital has reported positivity rate of more than 5 per cent for the past two days, the likelihood of a “red alert” under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is high. Under the red alert, all non-essential services shall be shut and curbs on public transport and public gatherings shall be put in place.



Delhi has reported 382 cases of Omicron so far, of which 57 people have either been discharged or migrated. Total number of Omicron cases in India currently stands at 1,892, as per the Health Ministry data.



(With agency inputs)



