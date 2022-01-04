'Mumbai cases expected to cross 10,000 today', says Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force’s Dr Shashank Joshi has claimed that coronavirus cases are likely to cross 10,000 in Mumbai today and most of these are mild, predominant and presumptive Omicron cases. Dr Joshi emphasised on the need to identify all those who are at risk of contracting COVID-19 and that they need to be isolated and treated to achieve zero mortality and less severe disease. He also urged Mumbaikars to behave responsibly, double mask and vaccinate themselves against COVID-19.



“Mumbai cases expected to cross 10,000 today, most are mild, predominant [and] presumptive Omicron. Most are asymptomatic, but need to identify those are [at] risk, isolate, treat and have zero mortality and less severe disease. BEHAVE RESPONSIBLY, DOUBLE MASK AND VACCINATE,” Dr Joshi tweeted.

Dr Joshi was, however, not the only one to urge people to mask up. Medanta’s Dr Arvinder Soin urged people to wear masks as “we are dealing with a variant that spreads like wildfire.” Dr Soin tweeted, “Masks—wear and distribute N95s if you can. Double mask if possible. We are dealing with a variant that spreads like wildfire.”

Meanwhile, 146.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Of these, over 84.86 crore people got their first doses whereas 61.41 crore people got administered the second dose. 42.06 lakh beneficiaries in the 15-17 age group have got the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far, as per the Union Health Ministry data.

India has reported total 1,892 cases of Omicron variant across 23 states and Union Territories so far, of which 766 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 568 cases, followed by Delhi (382); Kerala (185); Rajasthan (174); Gujarat (152), Tamil Nadu (121), Telangana (67) and Karnataka (64).

