COVID-19 in India: 6,050 new cases reported in 24 hrs, daily positivity rate at 3.39%

India reported 6,050 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with total active cases standing at 28,303. The daily COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 3.39 per cent whereas the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate was 3.02 per cent. The total number of recoveries were 4,41,85,858 whereas total fatalities stood at 5,30,943 as of Friday, the health ministry data stated.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of states and union territories on Friday in the wake of rising coronavirus cases across the country. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Bharati Pawar told news agency ANI that the Centre has regularly issued guidelines to states and union territories on COVID-19.

Dr. Pawar said, “The Centre has regularly issued guidelines to the States & UTs on COVID-19. PM Modi has held a review with all States on this. Today, Health Minister Dr. Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs.”

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, people are concerned about a new coronavirus wave. Experts, however, say that the current rise in cases does not indicate any surge and may end in a few days, most likely by the second week of April when cases start to decline.

Dr. Jugal Kishore, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine Vardhman Mahavir Medical College, and Safdarjung Hospital told India Today, “Number of cases of Covid is increasing, but the pace is slow and it does not appear to be highly infectious. Otherwise, numbers in the last two weeks could have been very high.”

Founder and Director of the Ujala Cygnus Hospitals Dr Shuchin Bajaj said, "The pattern of the virus is the same as it was 3 months ago, even then the cases were increasing in the same way, this time due to the fear of influenza, people are going to the hospitals and during this, their corona test is also coming out positive. The reason is that more corona cases are being reported."

(With inputs from ANI, India Today)