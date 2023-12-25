COVID-19 in India: Active cases cross 4,000-mark, 5 JN.1 infections reported from Maharashtra's Thane

COVID-19 in India news: Active coronavirus cases in India crossed the 4,000 crore mark since the country reported a total of 4,054 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, with 312 active infections reported in the last 24 hours. Of these 312 cases, the highest number of cases came from Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Kerala recorded 128 active coronavirus cases whereas Karnataka reported a total of 73 active COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, on the other hand, reported 50 active infections in the same period of time, as per Union Health Ministry's data. Other states that reported COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours are Rajasthan (11), Andhra Pradesh (5), Tamil Nadu (9), Telangana (8), Uttar Pradesh (7), West Bengal (2), Delhi (7), Madhya Pradesh (2), Haryana (2), Gujarat (3), Goa (5), Chandigarh (1) and Bihar (1).

In the past 24 hours, 315 people recovered from the coronavirus, taking the total number of people recovered to over 4.44 crore. The national recovery rate was at 98.81 per cent whereas the case fatality rate was at 1.18 per cent, the data further said. Total 220.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered all over the country as of Monday, the data further stated.

India on Sunday reported a single-day surge of 656 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death whereas the active cases increased to 3,742 from 3,420 on Saturday. The country on Saturday reported 752 infections, the highest in seven months since May 21 and four deaths while the active caseload went upto 3,420.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's Thane logged 5 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron out of the 20 samples tested since November 30. Those infected with the variant include a woman. Thane has 28 active coronavirus cases at present. While two are being treated at hospitals, the rest are recovering at their homes, according to an official.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told news agency PTI that COVID-19 cases are increasing in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. "COVID cases are increasing more in southern states like Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. We only receive three to four cases per day, which is even less than one per cent. Moreover, the state government has made all the necessary arrangements," he said.