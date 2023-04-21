COVID-19 in India: Slight dip in cases! 11,683 infections reported in 24 hours

There was a slight dip in coronavirus cases in India on Friday compared to yesterday as 11,683 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 66,170 whereas the death toll hit 5,31,258 as of Friday, according to the Health Ministry data.

The total number of people who recovered from the contagion stood at 4,42,72,256 as of today. India reported 12,591 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday whereas the country’s active caseload reached 65,286 cases.

The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent on Friday. The total number of people who recovered from the contagion stood at 4,42,72,256 as of today. While active cases comprise 0.15 per cent of total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent.

220.66 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, as per the ministry’s website. India reported 12,591 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday whereas the country’s active caseload reached 65,286 cases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,113 COVID-19 cases and three more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said on Thursday. The state’s overall COVID-19 tally reached 81,59,506 whereas the death toll rose to 1,48,492.

Mumbai recorded more than 200 cases for the third consecutive day. Mumbai reported 207 COVID-19 cases and one death. Satara and Wardha also reported one death each, news agency PTI reported. While the state’s recovery rate was 98.11 per cent, the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

National capital Delhi, on the other hand, reported 1,603 cases with a positivity rate of 26.75 per cent. The death toll reached 26,581 while the case tally rose to 20,29,151 as of Thursday.

