COVID-19: Karnataka imposes 10-day night curfew from December 28

The Karnataka government has decided to impose "night curfew" for 10 days from December 28, between 10 pm to 5 am, Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Sunday. The government has also announced certain restrictions for New Year related parties and gatherings, amid fresh COVID-19 concerns with new clusters emerging and increasing threat of the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus.

"From December 28 onwards, for about ten days to begin with, we would like to watch by calling a night curfew, invoking Section 144, from night 10 PM to the next morning 5 AM," Sudhakar said.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting of senior Ministers, officials and the COVID technical advisory committee, chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said there is a curb on functions and gatherings for the New Year.

"There will be no functions, parties in the external premises, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, they have been completely banned in Karnataka," he said.

The Minister also said that in places like eateries, hotels, pubs and restaurants can have 50 percent of the seating capacity of the premises.

