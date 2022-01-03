COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra isolating after a family member tests positive

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said she is isolating after a family member and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.



In a tweet, Priyanka said, "I have tested negative today however the doctor has advised that I remain isolated and test again after a few days."



A member of my family and one of my staff have tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.



India on Monday reported 33,750 new COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate at 3.84 per cent.



The country also started the vaccination campaign for 15-18 years age group on Monday. India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 145.68 crore as of Monday morning.

