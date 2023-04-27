Covid-19 update: India logs over 9,300 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

India has witnessed a slight dip in Covid-19 infection with 9,355 fresh cases recorded in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the active tally has now decreased to 57,410, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,424 with 26 deaths, which includes six fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

On Wednesday, the country registered 9,629 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases decreased to 61,013 from 63,380.

As per the data updated on Thursday, the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.08 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 5.36 per cent. The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.49 crore.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69 per cent, according to the ministry's website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,43,35,977. The case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.18 per cent.

Covid-19 cases in Delhi:

Delhi reported seven fatalities on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, and registered 1,040 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity of 21.16 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's Health department.

The addition of the fresh cases takes the national capital's overall infection tally to 20,36,196 while the death toll has risen to 26,613.

In three of the seven fatalities, Covid was not the primary reason of death while the finding of infection was incidental in two. Complete case sheets of the two other fatalities are awaited from hospitals, the department said.

The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 4,708. Of the total, 3,384 patients are in home isolation, it said.

