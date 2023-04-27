Sudan crisis: 'All of you will reach home safely,' Indian Defence Attache assures returnees in video

Indian Defence Attache to Saudi Arabia, Colonel GS Grewal, assured returnees from war-torn Sudan that they will be safely taken back to their homeland in a video that has gone viral. Indians stuck in Sudan are being evacuated from the strife-torn African nation via Saudi Arabia under Operation Kaveri launched by the Central government.

Colonel Grewal exhorted the evacuees "to work as a team with the agencies" involved in the herculean rescue operation. The Indian Defence Attache to Saudi Arabia says in the video: "We have reached here (Jeddah) safely. We faced a very tough time. All of you are here safely with your families".

He further said: "Trust me, from this moment onwards, all of you will reach home safely. That is our job". Colonel Grewal added that the Indian Army will stay in Saudi Arabia even after the last persons are evacuated and that ships and planes are lined up.

#WATCH | India’s Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia Col GS Grewal assures Indian nationals being evacuated from Sudan through Saudi Arabia that they will be safely taken back to India. In this viral video, he can be seen asking people to cooperate with agencies in the evacuation… pic.twitter.com/JvSqAdzB52 — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

The Indian Defence Attache to Saudi Arabia furthermore mentioned that women and sick children will be on top of the priority list for the evacuation process. He also said that there might be a shortage of food.

"Don't panic, let's just make a priority list from today, starting with women and children who are sick. You may be facing a shortage of food and water. Be assured that all your concerns will be addressed and everything will be sorted out. We will take care of everything", Colonel Grewal said.

Further in the video, he said while assuring people, "We are here. I am going to be here. We want to take you back to India at the earliest. This is our aim". Evacuees in the video are seen thanking Colonel GS Grewal and his address were followed by Vande Mataram slogans from the crowd.

As part of Operation Kaveri, 1,095 people have been evacuated from Sudan so far. India evacuated 278 citizens in the first batch, 121 in the second, 135 in the third, 136 in the fourth, 297 in the fifth and 128 in the sixth. Another Indian Air Force C-130J flight arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians on Thursday.

Another IAF C-130J flight under #OperationKaveri arrived at Jeddah with 128 Indians, the fourth aircraft from Sudan.



Efforts are on to ensure that all Indians, who arrived in Jeddah will be sent to India at the earliest. pic.twitter.com/KGoaNRb7mv — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) April 26, 2023

Fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began on April 15. Since fighting started, air strikes and artillery have claimed the lives of 512 people and wounded nearly 4,200 people, as per Reuters. The World Health Organisation said that only 16 per cent of health facilities were functioning in Khartoum.

