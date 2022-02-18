COVID-19 vaccination: India fully vaccinates 80% of adult population, says govt

Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya announced on Friday that around 80 per cent of the country's adult population has been administered both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mandaviya announced this achievement over on Twitter. "India has crossed the historic figure of administering both doses of the corona vaccine to 80% of its adult population," he posted.

He added that with the mantra of "sabka prayas" given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is moving at a fast pace towards 100 per cent immunisation against the coronavirus.

Overall, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage had exceeded 174.64 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Friday. This has been achieved through 1,97,37,397 sessions. Over 37,86,806 vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours, noted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's vaccination drive against COVID had begun on January 16 last year with the Health Care Workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of Front Line Workers (FLWs) started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of Covid vaccination commenced from March 1, 2021, for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The government the vaccination drive for all above the age of 45 from April 1 last year. It then decided to further expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1, 2022.

India had officially crossed the 1 billion vaccinations milestone days before on October 22.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 this year for children in age group of 15-18 years.

On January 10, administering of precaution dose for HCWs, the FLWs including the personnel deployed on poll duty and those aged 60 years and above with comorbidities began.

