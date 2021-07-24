scorecardresearch
COVID-19 vaccine: Over 2.98 cr unused doses still available with states, private hospitals, says Centre

Over 44.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 85,58,360 doses are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21 The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21

More than 2.98 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Over 44.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 85,58,360 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 41,55,50,543 doses.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

