COVID-19 vaccine update: India awaits results of five candidates; Moderna to produce 125 million doses

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs an all-party meet on coronavirus situation, results of five COVID-19 vaccine trials are awaited.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has pinned his hopes on the five coronavirus vaccine candidates which are in varying stages of trials across India. AIIMS chief said that at least one of the vaccines which is being locally tested could get emergency use approval from the DCGI to be administered to the pubic beginning with priority groups.

COVID-19 vaccine trial updates

SII-ASTRAZENECA: Despite being embroiled in a legal row over alleged side-effects reported in a volunteer, Pune-based Serum Institute of India is conducting phase-3 trials of its vaccine Covishield. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has, however, said that these claims are not related to the ongoing vaccine trials. The Pune-based pharma giant has said that it will apply for emergency use license for the shot in a couple of weeks.

PFIZER-BIONTECH : On the back of getting approval from UK's health regulators for emergency uses, Pfizer has expressed its commitment to explore all opportunities to make its coronavirus vaccine available in India. NITI Aayog member VK Paul, who also heads the National COVID-19 task force, however, said that the arrival of Pfizer vaccine in India might take months due to logistical issues.

SPUTNIK V: Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have commenced the phase 2 and phase 3 trials in India.

COVAXIN: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech have already started the phase-3 trials.

ZYDUS CADILLA and BIOLOGICAL E.: Another indigenously developed candidate by Zydus Cadila has completed the phase-2 trials whereas Biological E. has begun the phase-1 and phase-2 trials of its coronavirus vaccine candidate.

