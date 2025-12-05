CAMS shares: Why this multibagger stocks is showing up to 80% in some trading apps today

CAMS shares stock split: Mutlibagger fintech solutions player Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) might be showing up to 80 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. CAMS had announced to issue subdivided stocks for the eligible shareholders in 1:5 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in its stock price.

It means all the shares of CAMS, with a face value of Rs 10 each, shall be split or subdivided into five shares with face value of Rs 2 each as of today. Investors having CAMS shares in their demat account shall be eligible for this corporate action and the stock price shall be adjusted in the same ratio, that is, 1:5. From today, subdivided or adjusted shares shall be traded.

Shares of Computer Age Management Services opened at Rs 792.60 on Friday, signaling a nearly 80 per cent fall from its previous close at Rs 3,956.40 on Wednesday. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 20,000 crore mark. The indicated fall was due to the 'subdivision' of its equity shares in 1:5 ratio. However, the stock was seen at Rs 782.70 in early trade, down a per cent.

An existing CAMS investor holding one share would receive four additional shares, taking the holding to five. The corporate action would trigger a sharp price adjustment on the counter, as the stock split converts one share into five. The corporate action would improve liquidity and affordability.

Thursday, December 04 was the last to buy CAMS shares to become eligible for the aforesaid corporate actions as it marked the record date for it. The stock is under the 'T+1' settlement cycle. The record date determines the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action. The move aims to increase stock liquidity and make the shares more affordable for retail investors.

What makes stock splits attractive for investors is that they come free of cost. The impact of a bonus issue is straightforward: it increases the number of shares in circulation, which trims down the company’s free reserves and lowers earnings per share (EPS). As a result, the stock price adjusts downward. There is, however, no dilution of equity.

"We wish to inform that the company has fixed Friday, December 05, 2025 as the record date for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of existing equity shares, such that existing 1 equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each into five equity shares of Rs 2 each, ranking pari passu in all respects," it said on November 18.

For the September 2025 quarter, CAMS clocked revenue from operations of Rs 376.74 crore, up 3.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), and a net profit of Rs 114.94 crore, down 5.7 per cent YoY. Despite record-high quarterly revenue, its PAT declined due to a drop in profitability. The company's board also approved an interim dividend of Rs 14 per equity share.

CAMS was listed on Dalal Street in September 2020, when the company raised a total of Rs 2,243.12 crore via primary market by selling its shares for Rs 1,230 apiece. As of its Thursday's closing price, the stock is up more than 220 per cent from its IPO price, without adjusting the dividend. CAMS has been a consistent dividend yielding stock, with nearly 22 dividends post listing.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a 'buy' rating on CAMS with a target price of Rs 4,900, while Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on CAMS with a target price of Rs 4,400. Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,897 but has cited macro-economic uncertainty and lower fees to RTAs due to reduction in TERs as key risks.

To recall, BEML, Fineotex Chemicals, Adani Power, Zydus Wellness, Rolex Rings, Tata Investment Corporation and Paras Defence are among the dozens of stocks that have undergone splits in recent months. Mrs Bectors Food Specialities and Neogen Chemicals are scheduled to turn ex-split on December 12.