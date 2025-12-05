Tenneco Clean Air Q2 results: Net profit rises 10% to Rs 150 cr; revenue up 9.5%

Tenneco Clean Air India Limited reported a steady set of numbers for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The automotive component manufacturer posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.68 crore, marking a nearly 10 per cent rise compared to Rs 137.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

The company’s top line witnessed healthy traction during the quarter under review. Revenue from operations grew by 9.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,280.64 crore, up from Rs 1,168.65 crore recorded in the same quarter a year ago. The total income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,292.70 crore, supported by other income of Rs 12.06 crore.

On the operational front, the company reported an increase in its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA). The EBITDA for Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 216.84 crore, registering a growth of 5.6 per cent against Rs 205.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, margins saw a slight contraction, coming in at 16.9 per cent for the quarter compared to 17.5 per cent in Q2 of the previous fiscal, reflecting shifts in operational costs.