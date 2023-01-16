Covid 19's XBB.1.5 variant cases spike to 26 in 11 states

The number of cases of COVID-19's XBB.1.5 variant, which is responsible for the rise in cases in the US, has increased to 26 in India, showed INSACOG data released on Monday.

The XBB.1.5 variant has been found in 11 states and union territories so far, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

The Omicron XBB variant, a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants, is related to the XBB.1.5 strain. In the US, XBB and XBB.1.5 together account for 44% of cases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cases of XBB.1.5 have been reported in 38 countries, with 82% of those cases coming from the US, 8% from Britain, and 2% from Denmark.

According to a study that appeared in the journal Cell last month, the XBB.1 subvariant is 63 times less likely than the BA.2 subvariant to be neutralised by current antibodies. Additionally, compared to the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, which are currently prevalent in Britain and several other nations, it is 49 times more resistant.

According to INSACOG data, 14 cases of the BF.7 strain have been discovered in India. Omicron sub-variant BF.7 has been reported in four cases in West Bengal, three in Maharashtra, two each in Haryana and Gujarat, and one each in Odisha, Delhi, and Karnataka. The BF.7 variant appears to be driving China's COVID-19 surge.

INSACOG reports SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance across the country via sequencing of samples from sentinel sites and international passengers arriving in India.