COVID booster dose for all adults from today; how to book, price, eligibility

COVID precaution dose, also called the booster dose, will be available for all adults in the country from Sunday, April 10 at private vaccination centres.

This has been announced by the Union Health Ministry on Friday and comes amid fears that the new transmissible XE variant of coronavirus could spread in the country.

Also, there won't be any change in the existing vaccination programme for the first and second COVID doses as well as the booster doses for frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above 60 years of age. The booster shots will be available at private vaccination centres on payment of a fee.

Here's everything you need to know if you are planning to get your booster shot. Check price, eligibility criteria and hot to book your slot.

What is a booster dose?

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), booster doses are the vaccine shots administered to an already vaccinated person when, with time, the clinical protection and immunity level has come down below a rate deemed adequate in that population. The purpose of a booster shot is to restore vaccine effectiveness from that which is not sufficient any longer.

Eligiblity

To be eligible for the third dose of the COVID vaccine, you need to:

Be above 18 years of age.

Have been administered your second dose at least nine months ago.

Price of booster shot

Apart from frontline workers, healthcare workers and the elderly, COVID-19 booster doses have to be paid for and will be given at private vaccination centres.

The price of a single dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield has been cut to Rs 225 on Saturday. Earlier, the cost was Rs 1,200 and Rs 600, respectively. The private vaccination centres can charge a maximum of Rs 150 as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine dose, the government announced.

Which COVID-19 vaccine?

In order to get the booster dose, you will be jabbed with the same COVID vaccine that you got at the time of your first and second dose. For instance, if you were given Covishield at the time of your first and second dose, you will be administered the same vaccine as your booster dose as well.

How to book your slot

The government clarified on Saturday that the vaccine beneficiaries do not need to register on the CoWIN portal again for getting the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Union Secretary stated that all due beneficiaries are already registered on CoWIN. Log in to the CoWIN portal with your pre-registered mobile number and book a slot in the same manner as you did at the time of the first and second dost.

You can choose a vaccination centre closest to you and book a slot at a convenient time and date on the portal. You can also go for walk-in registration rather than booking a slot in advance on CoWIN portal. But ensure that you are eligible for the booster dose first.