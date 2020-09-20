DCGI nod to commercial launch of India's first low-cost COVID-19 test 'FELUDA'

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the commercial launch of India's first low-cost test 'FELUDA' for commercial use. The Tata CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)- Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) have jointly developed the COVID-19 test.

The Tata CRISPR test meets high-quality benchmarks with 96 per cent sensitivity and 98 per cent specificity for detecting the novel coronavirus. "This test uses an indigenously developed, cutting-edge CRISPR technology for detection of the genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2 virus," a government statement said.

Notably, the Tata CRISPR test is the world's first diagnostic test to deploy a specially-adapted Cas9 protein to successfully detect the virus that causes COVID-19. "This marks a significant achievement for the Indian scientific community, moving from R&D to a high-accuracy, scalable and reliable test in less than 100 days," the statement added.

The Tata CRISPR test achieves accuracy levels of traditional RT-PCR tests, with quicker turnaround time, less expensive equipment, and better ease of use.

CRISPR is a genome-editing technology to diagnosing diseases. It can also be configured for detection of multiple other pathogens in the future.

"The effort is the result of a fruitful collaboration between the scientific community and industry. The Tata Group has worked closely with CSIR-IGIB and ICMR to create a high-quality test that will help the nation ramp up COVID-19 testing quickly and economically, with a 'Made in India' product that is safe, reliable, affordable, and accessible," the statement added.

Girish Krishnamurthy, CEO, TATA Medical and Diagnostics Ltd, said the approval for the Tata CRISPR test for COVID-19 will give a boost to the country's efforts in fighting the global pandemic. "The commercialisation of the Tata CRISPR test reflects the tremendous R&D talent in the country, which can collaborate to transform India's contributions to the global healthcare and scientific research world," he said.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG-CSIR, complimented the CSIR-IGIB team of scientists and students, TATA Sons and DCGI for the exemplary work and collaboration carried out amid the pandemic.

Anurag Agrawal, director, CSIR-IGIB, said the work started by CSIR under the sickle cell mission for genome diagnostics and therapeutics led to new knowledge that could be harnessed to quickly develop a new diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2.

