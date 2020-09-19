Community spread of COVID-19 in Delhi; Centre should've accepted by now: Satyendar Jain

Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said he feels community spread of novel coronavirus has taken place in Delhi, and that the Centre should have accepted by now. The Delhi health minister said either the central government or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should come out with their findings on community spread in Delhi.

"When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should've been admitted that there is community spread... but only ICMR or central government can comment on this," the minister said, adding the COVID-19 doubling rate in Delhi is at 40 days.





#WATCH: "When people in such large numbers are getting infected in Delhi and other parts of the country, it should've been admitted that there is community spread... but only ICMR or Central govt can comment on this," says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/XSqIDYww9c â ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2020

Total coronavirus cases in Delhi currently stand at 2,38,828, while the death toll has reached 4,907. According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Delhi stood at 61,037 as of Thursday. The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted in Delhi so far stand at 49,834. The RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNAT test figures stood at 11,203, says the government data.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in Delhi is at 6.76 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 2.05 per cent. Of the total cases, there are 32,250 active cases in Delhi and 4,907 people have succumbed to COVID-19.

According to the ICMR's latest serological survey conducted in Delhi's 11 districts, around 33 per cent people have developed antibodies after being exposed to the novel coronavirus between August and September.

Also read: Coronavirus update: 93,336 new cases, 1,247 deaths in 24 hours; India overtakes US in recoveries

Also read: Gyms should follow preventive measures against COVID-19: Kejriwal