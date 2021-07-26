Delhi Metro becomes operational at 100% capacity from today

Delhi Metro services have begun running with 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday. The DMRC appealed to the public to travel using the metro "only when it is absolutely necessary and observe all COVID-related protocols in place for their own and everyone else's safety in this fight against the pandemic."

16 additional entry gates have been made operational at 16 metro stations across the network to handle the increase in the volume of passengers. These 16 gates are in addition to the already existing 260 gates across all DMRC stations. Stations, where additional gates have been made operational, include MG Road, Karol Bagh, Kashmere Gate, Vaishali, Central Secretariat and Janakpuri West, DMRC officials said.

DMRC officials further mentioned that as and when more restrictions are relaxed by the authorities, more steps will be taken to ensure that steps are taken to provide convenient travel for the general public. Each coach has a capacity of 300 passengers-50 seated and 250 standing passengers. Since there is no provision for standing passengers, the metro will have a capacity of 50 passengers. Entry at stations will also be regulated through identified gates.

Metro services ran only for people catering to essential services but were suspended from May 10 in view of the second COVID-19 wave and resumed services at 50 per cent capacity from June 7 onwards.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with PTI inputs