Delhi overcame third COVID-19 wave; conducting more daily tests than US: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has claimed that Delhi has overcome the third coronavirus wave and is conducting the highest number of daily COVID-19 tests in India at 90,000 tests per day, which is much more than the United States.

The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor said, "With the efforts of the people of Delhi, we have effectively and successfully surpassed the third wave of Corona."

He added the national capital conducted 4,500 tests per 10 lakh of its population. "Delhi is doing the maximum number of daily coronavirus tests in the country and is one of the highest in the world. Even the US is behind us with 4,300 tests per 10 lakh population."

He said Delhi reported the first COVID-19 wave in June wherein cases and death toll saw a spurt, the second wave occurred in August-September and Delhi witnessed a third strong wave in the last week of October and in November when 131 people died.

He also attributed the sudden rise in novel coronavirus cases to stubble burning. Kejriwal also went ahead and compared Delhi's COVID-19 data with that of UP and Gujarat where daily COVID-19 test numbers are at 670 per 10 lakh and 800 per 10 lakh, respectively.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported a total of 6, 14,775 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 5, 93,137 people have recovered whereas 11,419 people have succumbed to the deadly contagion.

