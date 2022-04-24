Delhi records 1,083 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Delhi has reported 1,083 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the health department bulletin issued on Sunday evening. Delhi also reported a single COVID-19 related death while 812 people recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours.

In the national capital, the number of active cases has climbed to 3,975. The positivity rate dipped slightly from 4.82 per cent on Saturday to 4.48 per cent today. Delhi conducted 24,177 COVID-19 tests in the past 24 hours, as per the bulletin.

This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has registered over 1,000 cases in 24 hours. Though the number dipped slightly on Sunday.

Recently COVID-19 cases have been surging in the national capital. On Saturday, Delhi reported 1094 fresh cases of COVID-19. The national capital saw 2 COVID-19 related deaths and 640 recoveries from the infection.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government announced on Friday that Rs 500 fine will be imposed on anyone found not wearing masks in public places in the national capital. However, the penalty won't be applicable to people travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

Further, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has once again advised people to strictly adhere to COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing face masks.

DMRC stated that as part of the continued measures for containing the COVID-19 spread, random flying squads will be deployed to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is adhered to by the passengers inside trains and premises.

DMRC added that passengers will be counselled to ensure strict adherence to the guidelines and offenders will even be penalized on the spot, if required.

